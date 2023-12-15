The Curse season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Self-Exclusion’ theories

Next week on Showtime, we are going to have a chance to see The Curse season 1 episode 7 — so where is the story going from here?

Let’s start off here with the title of “Self-Exclusion,” which may be a clue as to what’s coming up here. For those unaware, this is a term used in the casino business when someone, often with a gambling problem, tries to voluntarily ban themselves from taking part in any activities. There will be, at least in theory, consequences for them to enter the premises. This is meant to be a deterrent, and it’s a curious term since we’ve seen some stories around a casino on the series already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

One way or another, we tend to think that this is proof that the casino is going to be a big part of the story ahead, just as we also saw it play a role in what we saw (briefly) in episode 6, when Asher’s friend was none too keen to chat with him.

Below, you can check out the full The Curse season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

Whitney and Cara become closer as Asher’s past comes to light.

Why are Whitney and Cara closer?

Whitney is desperate to form a bond with the artist, which is either for social clout or trying to get her art approved on the show. Clearly, she wanted to get into Dougie’s phone this week to see how the two talk — that way, she could try to form a better bond with her. For now, our sentiment is that Cara doesn’t like her because she doesn’t treat her like a normal person, which is what she actually wants. This is Whitney’s chance to not blow it … but is that even possible?

Related – Get more thoughts on The Curse season 1 episode 6

What do you most want to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 7?

Where do you think the story is going? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







