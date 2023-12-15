Power Book IV: Force renewed for a season 3 over at Starz!

For everyone out there excited to see more of Power Book IV: Force over at Starz, we come with news that is well worth celebrating! The network has gone ahead and ordered a third season of the series, which we think does open the door for production start at some point in the spring or summer. It is far too early to speculate about a premiere date, but we’d love to see it back at some point late next year.

In a statement today, Starz President or Programming Kathryn Busby alludes heavily to the massive fan response for the series over the past several months:

“The fan response to this action-packed season of Force has been incredible … They’ve made it clear that they need more Tommy and we’re thrilled to deliver. Christmas has indeed come early!”

We do think that there were some major questions entering the second season of the show, mostly in terms of whether or not the story could strike the right tone and really give Tommy Egan the series that he deserved. The first season had its fair share of good moments but, at the same time, there were a lot of issues. It never felt cohesive and it was often messier than it really needed to.

Moving into the next batch of episodes, there is certainly a lot of room for surprises all across the board here. After all, Tommy has chosen to keep Victor Flynn alive, thinking that there is a further use for him now. Meanwhile, Claudia Flynn was seemingly killed behind bars … but was she really? On a more personal note, Tommy will most likely work to see if there is any way to repair his family after JP’s decision to try and cut him off entirely. This season could make you feel a lot of different things, but above all else leave you excited for whatever is next.

