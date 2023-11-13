Power Book IV: Force season 3: Tommy’s long-term future

Without question, we are crossing our fingers and hoping for a Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal soon. How can we not after the end of season 2? Showrunner Gary Lennon and the rest of the team have set the stage for some awesome stuff. At this point, it is largely a matter of when we’re going to end up seeing it.

Now, there is also one other thing we’re left to wonder here: Is there any chance at all that season 3 could be the final one? It may be a crazy thing to consider, but anything feels possible. All that we can say is that Lennon does have an endgame in mind for the Tommy Egan character. Speaking to Variety, Lennon notes that he knows how the character’s journey will end, and that “starts” with a season 3 renewal — meaning that there could be more after the fact.

As for the season 2 cliffhanger, Lennon tells the aforementioned publication that there are reasons why they went in the direction that they did:

“We thought, instead of just giving Tommy a complete win — he got to win professionally, criminally, if you will. Personally, he had a devastating loss. And that is interesting, because in real life, that’s the way things go. Sometimes at the height of your career, you’re the most miserable because of personal demons or something like that.”

Obviously, this “devastating loss” for Tommy right now is threefold. He still has a mole within his operation, Mireya is either dead or gone, and JP no longer wants anything to do with him. He could be starting off the next chapter in a really dark place. Technically, there’s no confirmation that Claudia is even dead, even if it appears that way right now.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for renewal news soon — and for a third season to turn up at some point in late 2024.

