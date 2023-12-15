Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 4 promo, teases

As you get yourselves prepared to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 4 on Starz next week, what’s the main source of danger? Well, for one Raquel Thomas, it may have a thing or two to do with the feds sniffing around. Even if she claims that she has nothing to hide, this could be bad for her — and beyond that, also bad for her son.

After all, it is becoming increasingly clear that Kanan is going to get himself in a near-constant state of trouble moving forward. Maybe this won’t be a surprise to a lot of people, but it’s still a pretty darn big problem here nonetheless. How far will Raq go to prevent any other problems? Is she going to have to clean up some of her son’s messes?

We know that, based on the promo for what lies ahead here, there’s a clear issue that Raq and Howard both are going to have to discuss further. This is a season where the two of them may have to be parents here and there more than before, even if that is 1) difficult and 2) something that they are not altogether used to at this point.

One of the things that has long defined this franchise is that you’re never truly “out” of the game once you get in, and clearly, that is something that we’re going to see Patina Miller’s character learn more and more the hard way. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s something that is going to likely define the rest of the journey.

Also, remember here that Unique and Raq’s connection could also cause some more problems for her, as well. She tried her best to tell him to keep the drama away … but we don’t exactly feel confident that is going to happen.

