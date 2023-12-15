Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 4: The wolf…

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 4. Want to know more about it?

Well, for starters, remember that the title for this episode is “In Sheep’s Clothing,” which makes us think that there could be some sort of wolf at the center of the story — and it is someone you don’t see coming. Who doesn’t want there to be some more danger and drama within this world? That’s a big part of what makes this show stand out.

To get a few more details all about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

New business ventures take shape for the Thomas family, but the outlook is bleaker for the Mathis brothers as Ronnie’s patience runs out. Raq makes a risky move for Kanan’s obedience.

Is this going to work out for Raq?

Well, we don’t blame her for trying! After all, she should want nothing more than to be able to figure something out with her son. With that being said, it’s not going to be easy given that there is so much distrust here and we are going to see a lot of this play out more and more over time. Trust (or a lack thereof) is going to be a huge theme for the rest of the season. Since we know that there’s a season 4, we also tend to think that there is no real reason to rush any of this. We definitely do think there are reasons to think that a lot of the drama is going to keep on coming as we move forward.

Related – Get some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including the latest for casting

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some more news on the show that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







