Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Who is Iesha?

While you wait for the next new episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 over on Starz, why not meet a new player in Iesha?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, actress Liv Symone is going to be recurring on the prequel series starting this coming weekend as the aforementioned character. The official description notes that she is “sweet and effervescent, the epitome of the girl next door, who sees the best in everyone. She is one-third of a girl group alongside Jukebox and Krystal.”

We already know a thing or two about this girl-group storyline, which is the latest way in which Juke is trying to make some of her dreams come true as an artist. She’s obviously a real talent, but the challenge with this story in general is already knowing how it ends: Tragically. We wish we could say that we have a lot of hope for her future and yet, that’s not something we are going to have a chance in order to see — though there could be a happy moment or two along the way.

The other big challenge for Jukebox as a character moving forward is pretty simple: Trying to figure out how her story eventually connects to her becoming a cop. We thought for a long time that the connective tissue was going to come in the form of one Shannon Burke, but that character is now dead. With that in mind, things are a little bit more ambiguous than before.

No matter where or how the story goes moving forward with Jukebox, just remember that there is no real reason for Starz to rush anything along here. After all, remember that there is still a lot of season 3 coming and beyond that, a season 4 has already been greenlit.

