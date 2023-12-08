Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 3 promo: A plan?

As we get ourselves prepared to check out Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 3 on Starz next week, what can we say about it?

Well, the first thing that we can say here is that Kanan, with the help of Famous, is doing whatever we can in order to ensure that his business levels up. In some ways, we get it — he’s still a super-young guy wanting to make a name for himself, so of course he is going to be doing everything he can to do that. Given his trust issues regarding his mom, the last thing he wants to do is clue her in to everything.

Over the course of the next episode, the problem is going to be some conversations that are happening between Raq and Howard about this. Are the two going to do anything at all? It may be a cause for concern, though the promo for episode 3 doesn’t show all that much beyond this.

Instead, what this promo highlights more than anything else are the further questions all about Raq and what her future is going to be. That has been a big question of most of the season so far, and we do have a hard time thinking that this is going to be changing at any point in the relatively near future.

We know that there is a lot of season left to go, and that does mean plenty of time to explore a few different stories. Take with Jukebox, for example — are we going to get a chance to see her actually a part of this girl group? This is something that she is really striving for at the moment, and unfortunately, we know what’s going to be happening to her down the road. There is somewhat heartbreaking about knowing how this story ends, isn’t?

