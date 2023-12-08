Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 3: Paranoia…

As we prepare to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 3 on Starz moving forward, want to learn more?

First and foremost, let’s just say that the title here is “Open For Business.” This is going to be an installment all about Kanan and Famous really trying to push to make their latest operation a big success. Can they do that? Well, we know to some extent where things end up for the title character, and there could be some epic twists and turns along the way. We still don’t know what happens to Famous long-term, and that part of the mystery remains alongside the majority of other characters.

Below, you can check out the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

As paranoia sets in for Raq and Howard over the Task Force, Kanan and Famous launch their weed delivery business, Jukebox prepares for her audition, and Ronnie grows impatient with Unique.

Ultimately, the story with Jukebox remains interesting just because there is something so heartbreaking about what she she’s had to deal with already. We know that more is coming, but what will eventually drive her into a career in law enforcement? This is so fascinating given the oh-so-simple fact that Burke seemed to be the biggest influence in her going in that direction and, now Burke is dead. That means that there is this significant, lingering question now all about what the future could possibly be … and we don’t think that there is anything close to a clear answer.

Just be prepared, in general, for a lot more drama and maybe even a few surprises. There are several reasons at this point why Raising Kanan remains one of the best shows in this franchise. We’ve seen so much evidence over the years already.

