Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3: Who is Krystal?

Now that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 is officially underway, it makes sense to want to learn more! With that, let’s go ahead and introduce a new face in Krystal to the mix!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Aliyah Turner is going to have a significant recurring role this season as Krystal, described as “a primped and pompous queen bee from the Bronx who will do whatever it takes to steal the spotlight.” Just based on that alone, it does feel like she’s going to be a foil to at least one or two characters, but who?

Obviously, one of the major themes that we are seeing explored in this season, and really the series as a whole, is this idea of lost innocence. We’ve already seen everyone from Kanan to Famous to Jukebox have to face this already, and more than likely it is going to continue the rest of the way. Krystal could be someone who takes something away from one of these characters, though we may have to wait a little while longer to understand further what that is.

At the time of this writing, we certainly know that the focus for Raising Kanan as a series is rather clear. After all, Kanan is trying to strike out on his own more after he feels like the trust that he had with his mother Raq is broken beyond repair. Meanwhile, Detective Howard is likely to keep doing whatever he can to keep his secrets buried after killing Shannon Burke in the premiere. That feels like the sort of thing that is going to play out for most of the season.

Remember that new episodes of the series air Friday nights, and we will have more to say soon…

