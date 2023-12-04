Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 2: Howard’s issue

As we get ourselves prepared to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 2 on Starz next week, is Detective Howard in big trouble? On the surface, it certainly feels like it!

After all, remember what happened at the end of the premiere, as we saw Omar Epps’ character kill his one-time partner in Shannon Burke. She had pieced a lot together about him, Kanan, Sam, and a whole lot more. He decided that she was too much trouble and took her out.

Now, on paper it would be pretty easy here to assume that Howard would be smart enough to know how to cover up his crime. However, at the same time, here is what we’d say — he did act pretty quickly after shooting her! Also, it was late. Is it possible someone heard or saw? We can’t rule that out.

Also, there is another issue that Howard has to be very-much aware of, and we’re sure that in some way, he already — Burke comes from a family of cops. Maybe some will buy an expectation that she took her own life after being suspended, will everyone buy into it? That’s a question that we don’t have a clear explanation for at this given moment. We do think this is something that he will have to prepare for.

Beyond just this, though, you also have to remember the fact that there are a lot of other things that are currently on Howard’s plate. The issues with Kanan and Raq are not going anywhere in the near future, and that is without even mentioning the fact that he still has a day-to-day job to deal with, and there will be some scrutiny that comes with what happened to his partner. Even if a lot of it comes via condolences, there are still other issues to deal with.

