Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Season 14, December 15

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We absolutely understand if you’re eager to dive back into the world of the Reagans once more.

So, when are we going to have a chance to do that? Well, let’s just start things off by noting the following: Nothing more is coming for Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast for quite some time. The plan at present is that we’re going to be seeing the show return on February 16, with the good news being that production is currently underway in New York City. As a matter of fact, the cast and crew are currently more than an episode into things at this point! Everyone will continue to work for the next several months on what is going to be a pretty different schedule over the next year.

Remember, at least for now, the plan here is for the first ten episodes of what is the final season will be airing in the winter / spring. Meanwhile, the remaining eight episodes are slated for the fall. While we don’t imagine that the series is going to fundamentally change its DNA over that period of time, we do also think that we’re going to see them do whatever they can to build up towards some sort of proper ending. We imagine a lot of emotional moments and at the same time, we’d also certainly love a few callbacks to the past several seasons as well.

We know that for a ton of people over the years, getting into the Blue Bloods world has been a lot like paying a visit to old friends — and that is something that we absolutely do not want to see change in the final chapter!

Fingers crossed that before too long, we’re going to have a chance to see a first-look promo. How can we not want that at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

