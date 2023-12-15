Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, December 15

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? If there is one thing we know about this show, it’s this: There is always a hunger for more. It’s one of the most intense network TV shows out there, and we know that there’s a lot of potential for big-time action around every corner.

Without further ado now, though, let’s go ahead and share the bad news now: The Max Thieriot drama is off the air. It will remain that way until Friday, February 16, where it will air once more in its 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot.

Now that we have gotten the bad news out of the way, can we transition over to sharing the good news now? After all, we are pleased to say now that filming is underway! The cast and crew are going to be hard at work when it comes to crafting the next batch of episodes, and we are anticipating a little bit of everything! There will be drama, romance, and absolutely high stakes. That is especially the case for Bode, who is spending the start of this season behind bars after making the sacrifice that he did.

With filming now underway, our feeling at the moment is that there will be some more teases coming over the next few weeks, and we welcome some of those 100%! Of course, if you are wondering when we are going to have a chance to see a first-look promo, we are going to be waiting until we get around most likely until early next year in order to see that. CBS will go all-out to ensure the show is successful, but at the same time, they don’t want to rush anything. They want things to be as perfect as possible and we don’t blame them.

Still, this is a hard wait, and we are very much looking forward to it being over.

