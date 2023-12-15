Bridgerton season 3 trailer: When to expect it now!

If you did not hear the news earlier this week for whatever reason, Bridgerton season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix this May. Isn’t that nice to know? We are absolutely excited about that.

Now with that being said, this does feel like the perfect time to start talking a little bit more about the trailer? This is something that we imagine will be big, epic, and romantic. After all, consider the fact that you’ve got the story of Penelope and Colin to play out like never before. There is so much for the producers to show off here, and it really just comes down to when we’re going to have a chance to actually see some of that footage.

While we would love to sit here and say that a trailer launch is coming later this year, let’s be realistic: That’s not happening. Realistically, the earliest that we would expect to see a trailer for what lies ahead is when we get around to late winter / early spring. Netflix will want to create a reasonable amount of momentum moving into the new season and by virtue of that, we do anticipate that there’s going to take their time with releasing this, just like they are taking their time with the show itself. Remember that season 3 has been done filming for along time now and by virtue of that, it is a little bit surprising that we are stuck waiting for as long as we are already.

One other thing to look out for at the moment is simply this: It honestly wouldn’t be that shocking if we ended up getting some news on a season 4 right around the time we see a season 3 trailer. After all, the show has been officially renewed for a good while!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton now, including some other details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the Bridgerton season 3 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







