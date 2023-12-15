Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: What kind of twist is coming?

We probably don’t have to reiterate this to anyone out there, but there are two episodes remaining in this season of Magnum PI. Are we still hoping for more? Absolutely, but we’ve already heard on multiple occasions already that the plan is to offer up closure. You aren’t going to be left at the end of this story feeling as though there isn’t closure.

Of course, one of the teases that we’ve seen already for the last two episodes is that there could be an engagement — or possible engagements. Could Magnum and Higgins be one of them? There is absolutely a chance of that! Trying to get more specifics on that, though, is a pretty difficult feat.

Speaking to TV Guide, star and recent director Perdita Weeks had the following to say about a story of this nature down the road:

There’s a bump in the road, but all ends well. There’s a little twist coming!

This goes along with a lot of what we’ve heard already with the end of the season already, and of course, we’re hoping for some reasons to smile! An engagement would be great for Miggy, but we also tend to think that any sort of commitment to each other would be fantastic. The finale, at least in our mind, should be a reminder of everything we’ve come to love over the years — but also a warm hug to fans who have found comfort in these characters.

No matter what is happening in the final episodes of season 5, we’ll keep fighting for season 6! You never know what the future could hold, and we know that there are a lot of people still fighting for more of the show.

What do you most want to see from Magnum and Higgins moving to the end of Magnum PI season 5?

