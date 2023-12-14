The Crown season 7: Is it ever possible at Netflix?

Following the end of The Crown season 6 at Netflix today, is there ever a chance that a season 7 is commissioned? In one sense, the idea of this feels crazy, especially when you consider how this was meant to be from the start a six-season show. However, at the same time the story did cut off long before Queen Elizabeth’s death and in that sense, there is a lot more story that could be told. Think in terms of William and Kate’s future, more current events, or even eventually Harry and Meghan.

However, at the moment it seems as though none of this is in the cards. The producers of The Crown over the past year have done their best to be sensitive following Queen Elizabeth’s death, and the last thing they wanted to do was exploit the end of her life. You can view the final moments of the series, plus the cameos from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, as symbolism for the show as it reflected on the latter stages of her life. We don’t think there needed to be a reason for them to do any more than this.

While we do think there could be some mixed reactions to the end of the show, what would doing any more of the series offer? This was always a story in some ways about a certain stretch of Elizabeth’s life and with that, we got most of what Peter Morgan felt to be important.

At this point, we would rather see the production team here move over to some other chapters in history, and perhaps tell some stories that are a little bit lesser-known. We feel pretty darn confident that Netflix in particular would love to keep a relationship going here. How can they not following the success of this season? That’s a hard thing to imagine.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

