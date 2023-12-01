The Crown season 6 part 2 trailer asks big questions about legacy

The premiere of The Crown season 6 part 2 is coming to Netflix in under 24 hours, and there are more reasons than ever to get emotional. After all, have you had a chance to see the latest trailer for it yet?

It is clear already that there are a number of big questions that the historical drama is going to be asking as we try to move forward, but the largest one is pretty darn clear: How does the Queen want to be remembered? Does she really think a lot about that? Well, Elizabeth certainly realizes that this is a very different world she is living in now than when she first took the throne — we’re entering more of the internet and social-media age now. Every move is constantly discussed.

You can see more of what lies ahead for the Queen, Prince William, Charles, and so many others in the latest trailer here. Meanwhile, you can see the official logline below for more insight all about what lies ahead:

Still coming to terms with his mother’s death, Prince William heads back to Eton amidst an increase in attention from young female fans touched by his plight. The struggle to re-adjust leads to tensions with his family, as they try to support another young heir to find his way in the system and the world.

Later, as Prince William takes up his place at St Andrew’s University, the omnipresent conflict of life as a public servant continues as he tries to balance the traditional undergraduate rites of passage with the constraints of his position and constant presence of personal protection officers. His perseverance is tested when he develops a crush on one of the most desired students on campus: a woman by the name of Kate Middleton.

Princess Margaret suffers a stroke and is suddenly forced to reassess her lifestyle. As her health continues to decline, she finds herself slipping back into her memories, back to her secret night out with her sister during the biggest party in history: VE Day 1945. The memories from that evening, and what it taught her about her older sister, comfort her in her final days.

With the passing of her sister and her mother, her Golden Jubilee and having approved the marriage between Prince Charles and Camilla, the Queen starts to consider her reign and ultimately her legacy. Approaching her ninth decade, the Queen is forced to dig deep and really examine what is best for the future of the monarchy.

This show has been the most epic re-telling of the Royal Family’s life we have arguably ever seen. When you consider that and the overall quality of the work, it makes perfect sense for anyone to get emotional watching this. How can you not?

