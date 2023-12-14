Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 12/14/23?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing this show turn up alongside Station 19, as well?

Well, at this point we absolutely know that the enthusiasm is there for more of the medical drama and its spin-off, especially now that production is underway on both of them. Unfortunately, that does not mean that either of them are coming on the air tonight. The lengthy break between seasons, brought on by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, is very much still continuing. The plan is for both of these shows to come back moving into March.

So what will the future hold when it comes to these shows? The thing that we are struggling the most to accept right now is the oh-so-simple fact that we are entering the final season apparently of Station 19, and we are somewhat surprised. While we know that shows get progressively more expensive over time, we honestly thought it would continue to go for another season or two. We know that there are some efforts underway among fans to try and save it for another season, but what that amounts to remains to be seen.

As we move forward into both the rest of this month and also the new year, we’re just hoping to see a few more teases for what is coming up here across the board. Why wouldn’t we want that? Whether it be in terms of casting or specific filming details, there is absolutely a lot to look forward to. If this is the end for Station 19, we also certainly hope here that there is enough time for the series to go out with a proper bang as opposed to a whimper, and with a celebration of what people have come to know and love so much.

