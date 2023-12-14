Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 ratings: The latest report

Where are things at present when it comes to the ratings for Magnum PI season 5 episode 18? Let’s just say that the numbers are, at least roughly, where a lot of people predicted.

Without further ado now, let’s dive a little bit deeper into them. Last night’s installment “Extracurricular Activities” ended up drawing a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then right around 2.86 million viewers, meaning that it is currently the second-least-watched episode of the season in live + same-day estimates. It is worth noting here, though, that last week’s episode did adjust to over 3 million in the final numbers, and we do think there is a chance at something similar here.

As for why the ratings are what they are, a part of it is that it is very hard to recruit new viewers right in the middle of a season. It is even harder when you are airing a couple of episodes separated by long hiatuses on each side, and you also have a lead-in via Quantum Leap that is also struggling to retain a lot of its own viewers. This is about where we expected the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series to be at the end of the day.

Is there a chance that the next episode on January 3 will draw a bigger number? We are cautiously optimistic, largely because there is something to be said for separating that episode from the holidays and airing it at a time where a lot of viewers are potentially around. Be sure to watch live — that is the best way, of course, to lend the show a helping hand! If you cannot do that, every bit of social-media traffic helps.

What do you think about the latest batch of Magnum PI season 5 ratings?

