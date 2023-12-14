Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 12/14/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What about two other spin-offs we’re going to be seeing here in Organized Crime and SVU? All three of these shows have been off the air for a long time and because of that, we 100% understand if anyone is feeling a bit impatient right now.

Alas, we cannot say anything right now that is going to help immediately with this — save for the fact that all three shows are now back tonight. However, they will be soon — we are just five weeks away from the long-awaited premieres! We know that the AMPTP’s failures to resolve the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes early have led to long delays, but filming is happening and everyone behind the scenes is working to create more great episodes as long as humanly possible.

So when are we going to get some more previews for what’s coming? The simple answer we can share, at least for the time being, is “soon.” There is enough footage banked that a few more teases could start to surface, and we in particular think that SVU is going to put something out there featuring Rollins’ return. Anything to try and boost ratings a little bit right away!

Meanwhile, the hope is that viewers do come back to the shows after the long break, as we know that there is a little bit of fear that this won’t happen and by virtue, the ratings suffer. We do think that the January start is at least helpful in that this is a time where a lot of people are at home, ready to watch TV. They may miss the weekly ritual of checking out their favorite characters. Or, at the very least, we hope that this is the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime, including the casting of Stabler’s brother

Is there anything you are especially psyched to see entering Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







