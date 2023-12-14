Reacher season 3: Could Roscoe, Finlay return?

As we are waiting to see the Reacher season 2 premiere on Prime Video this week, why not look ahead towards season 3? We know that it’s coming, and we’re sure that there are some new locations and certainly new adventures.

With all of that being said, can we mix some of the old in with the new? Is there a chance some familiar faces could return?

Speaking in a new interview with /Film, here is what star Alan Ritchson had to say about the prospect of bringing a couple of season 1 characters back for more:

“I think we should. I think we should at some point. They were just too good … We’re building a world here, and although this is an anthology, to be able to remind the audience that this is a real journey that he’s taken and there are some people that are still there, I think could be a lot of fun. Yeah, I hope we can do that at some point.”

Luckily, we do have a feeling that there will be plenty of opportunities to bring a lot of familiar faces back in the months and years to come, mostly because we have a hard time imagining that this show is going to be going anywhere in the near future. It proved to be an enormous hit for the Amazon-owned streaming service last time, and of course the hope now is that it’s going to be able to keep that momentum going. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best!

With that being said, remember that season 2 will be arriving in just a matter of hours and within that, we anticipate some great performances and definitely some great moments along the way.

