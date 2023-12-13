Reacher season 2 spoilers: Alan Ritchson on new dynamic

With the Reacher season 2 premiere coming to Prime Video in a matter of days, we’re thrilled to get a new look at the title character’s life! However, at the same time it is a little bit complicated.

Think about it like this — while the first season was a lot about the title character’s history with his late brother, a lot of season 2 is going to be about his military history and those he served with. When one of his own turns up dead, what is he going to do? How does he handle a situation like this? There is obviously a lot to think about here, and this is also one of those characters that could open up some emotional vulnerabilities here.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, star Alan Ritchson does his best to set the stage thematically for what is coming up here:

“A lot of questions come up about whether or not Reacher made the right choice in having a ‘career’ as a wanderer … [and] in a Reacher way, will create an opening for some emotional availability that we don’t normally see with him. Now, those might be little, Reacher-size cracks, but hopefully it will be enough to endear us to him a little more.”

We do think that this vulnerability is a part of the fun with this show, mostly because you want to watch for the action, but you’ll stay invested because you care for some of the characters. You want to make sure Reacher makes it out of all of these dangerous situations and this time around, we’re eager to be able to learn a little bit more about what makes him tick when it comes to some of his actions out in the field.

