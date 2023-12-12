Reacher season 2 video: Prepare now with Alan Ritchson!

While you prepare for the official launch of Reacher season 2 over at Prime Video, do you want a quick refresher?

If you head over to the link here, you can see (thanks to the folks overseas at Prime Video Australia and New Zealand) a new video featuring Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten as you can see them detail some of what happened back on season 1 — which did air a rather long time ago at this point.

One of the good things here is that if you did watch the first season well over a year ago when it first came out, then this serves as a more than worthy catch-up to get you prepared for what is coming up next on the show. The first season, after all, did do a pretty good job of tying together a lot of loose ends and we know that we’re moving into a new chapter with a lot of different characters. By virtue of that, there’s really not a need for you to go back and re-watch anything else.

Here is what we can say in general about what lies ahead — you are going to see Jack Reacher head out to New York City to take on a case that is extremely personal to him. The first batch of episodes revolved more around his brother and his family history there. This time around, we are looking at something that is all about his military history and people he worked with years ago. There is will be an element of a revenge tale in here — and if you love action sequences, this season should be right on the money.

