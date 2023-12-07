Reacher season 2 premiere start time revealed at Prime Video

Are you ready to see Reacher season 2 finally premiere at Prime Video? We’re obviously excited for what’s ahead, especially given how long we’ve been waiting!

Technically, the good news here is that we’re not going to be forced to wait for too much longer; as a matter of fact, the first three episodes of the show will be streaming a tad bit earlier than expected.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

If you head over to the official page for the Alan Ritchson series, you can see that the second season will arrive on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. That’s technically a little earlier than the December 15 “premiere date,” and it means that you’ll have a chance to dive into some of it the night before.

In the event that you have not heard all that much about season 2 already, we know that there’s a lot of great stuff to prepare for here! After all, remember that we’re going to get another season all about revenge for Jack Reacher; this time around, it is going to dive a little bit more into his military past. Be prepared for a lot of new characters, plenty of action, and of course a surprise or two.

Given that the series has already been renewed for a season 3, that is one less thing that you have to worry about. Instead, just keep most of your concern reserved here for what’s happening to some of the characters themselves.

Will the season live up to the hype?

For the time being, we certainly think so! The first season was a pretty big hit for Amazon, and we think they are stretching out season 2 longer in order to ensure that they have something to air over the holidays. From a financial point of view, it makes sense.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Reacher right now

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 2 over at Prime Video?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates that you will not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







