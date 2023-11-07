Reacher season 2 premiere date, trailer, and release schedule

If you are excited to check out Reacher season 2 over at Prime Video, let’s just say there is a lot to be excited about today!

So, where should we start? How about the fact that we finally have an official premiere date here! Today, the folks over at the Amazon-owned streaming service confirmed that on Friday, December 15, you are going to have a chance to see the first three episodes of the new season. From there, you will have new episodes every week into mid-January. This is a slightly different schedule than season 1, but it also makes some sense given that the streamer wants people to be on board their service for a slightly longer period of time.

Want to learn more about the story here? Well, let’s just begin here by sharing the official, extended synopsis:

Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley (Maria Sten); Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos). Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn, and that brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next. Using his inimitable blend of smarts and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit. If there’s one thing Reacher and his team know for certain, it’s that you do not mess with the Special Investigators. This season, get ready for Reacher and the 110th to hit back hard.

Want to see the full trailer?

Well, that’s not an altogether tough thing to do! If you head over to the link here, you can get a good sense of what’s coming as we are getting a story that is stuffed full of action, intensity, and great characters.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 2 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates right now.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







