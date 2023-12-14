Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3 promo: Bring on the tears

Tonight on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3 … so what is ahead?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting the following: So far, this show has been about as civil as a season of this franchise can be. Nobody has necessarily gone crazy and yet, at the same time, it’s still early. That is proven further by the latest preview for what’s ahead (see Britney Haynes’ Twitter), which strongly signals that the tears are coming for a lot of players across the board.

Want to know more of what we’re talking about here? Then head over to the link here, as it seems as though some sort of challenge is going to bring on a lot of the waterworks for multiple players. It could signal a twist, or a real downfall for the group of Josh, Danielle, Britney, and Taylor, who had arguably one of the greatest celebrations in the history of the franchise after they managed to survive the Jingle Bell Brawl. (Honestly, we’re never going to be accustomed to some of these terms. We’re just saying it right now.)

The other thing that we’re honestly feeling about Big Brother Reindeer Games right now is simply that every single part of this show feels super-unpredictable, to the point where it is hard to imagine trying to label a favorite right now. There’s a lot of time for everything to change. Frankie may be well-rounded, for example, but someone like Taylor or Britney could topple him in the right competition.

Just remember that this isn’t a super-long season; a lot of things are going to be moving fast. We are still enjoying the show, though, so much more than we ever expected that we would entering the picture.

