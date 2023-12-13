Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3 preview: Xavier in danger?

As you prepare to see Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3 on CBS, is there anything that you can expect?

Well, first and foremost here, we should note that the next episode is coming Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and already, we are at a point where there are only seven contestants left! With Cody gone tonight we are now in a spot where a major competitor is out of the game, and it could make things a little bit more unpredictable.

Now that we’ve said all of this, it does feel like the show moving forward could be a tale of two different alliances. In one corner at the moment, you’ve got the group of Danielle, Taylor, and Josh. They may try to bring Xavier back into the fold, but we’re not sure that it is going to happen after they just opted not to save him.

Meanwhile, it feels like Frankie and Nicole may opt to continue to work together as some sort of season 16 grouping, whereas Xavier could opt to team up with Frankie moving forward — big targets have to protect each other, right? Meanwhile, Britney feels like she’s right smack in the middle of everything, but the good news here is that we don’t think that she will be a target for anyone in the near future. She was pretty good in the competition tonight though and so long as there aren’t other comps coming up that are overly physical, she could prove to be okay.

Of course, we don’t think that we are far enough into the show at the moment to make any sort of winner prediction, especially since it’s hard to know how the rest of the competitions will play out! For now, we are operating under a mindset of the following: As long as we get more Diary Rooms from Britney, we’ll be happy.

What do you most want to see moving into Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 3?

