Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 3: New tension

In just 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 3 arrive on Starz. What more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, this is yet another story in which Raq is supposedly moving on from the drug game. That has been her refrain so far this season, but the problem here is that nobody really seems to believe her. We get it — this has been a big part of her DNA for a long time, and it is hard to believe anything different is going to happen to her.

If you head over to Bossip now, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead — one that does make it abundantly clear that Ronnie still has some major issues when it comes to believing that Raq is out of the game. In his mind, if she is still breathing, she’s still hustling. Unique tries to bring his own perspective on the matter but at this point, it really doesn’t seem to matter.

At some point over the course of this episode, we hope to get a better sense of Raq’s future plans one way or the other. Let’s just make the following clear for nor now: We have a hard time thinking that these is going to be a full season where Raq is not involved in her signature business — especially with Kanan getting more and more into it. If there is one thing that could bring her back into it, it’s the idea of her son in peril. He may think that he’s got a lot of things figured out but for now, he’s potentially bitten off more than he can chew.

