Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 12/13/23?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC, and what can be said as well about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? These three shows still have a lot left in the talk!

With this being said, we are well-aware of the fact that we have been left waiting for a good while already to see all of them, the direct consequence of the AMPTP not ending the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes in a timely manner or anything close to it. There are no new episodes tonight, even though we’re aware that all three shows are back in production now and working to get a lot done. Production presses forward, and it is our hope that there will at least be two or three installments wrapped by the time the holiday break kicks off.

For those who have not heard the news already, the plan is for all of One Chicago to premiere on Wednesday, January 17 — NBC has already kicked off their promotional efforts for these shows, including a Chicago Fire preview that hypes up the return of Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide. More than likely there are going to be a lot of cool things that we will have a chance to see across the board here, and we do think it will prove worth the wait.

So when could we also see teases for all of the upcoming new episodes? Our hope is that it’s going to happen within the next couple of weeks; by the end of the month / early January, we predict that all three Chicago shows will have synopses out there for their premieres. Even if they are not jam-packed full of a lot of details, there should at least be subtle teases.

At this point, we’ll take whatever we can get when it comes to news on what’s ahead. We’re hopeful all three shows will deliver.

