Saturday Night Live promo: Kate McKinnon takes on Home Alone 2

This weekend marks the final episode of Saturday Night Live this calendar year, and we know that it’s going to be a big one. After all, it’s a Christmas Special! Meanwhile, Kate McKinnon is going to be returning to the show as the host.

We don’t have to tell anyone out there why Kate is a fantastic choice. She is one of the best cast members of the past thirty years, and we would argue that she is the real star of an era that included Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and even Pete Davidson. Sure, he may have generated more headlines at times, but Kate’s versatility and impressions were second to none. Think about all the impressions and recurring bits she could bring to the table here!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a brand-new promo featuring Kate where she is standing outside of 30 Rock in front of the famed Christmas tree. The entire thing is an homage to Home Alone 2, and it is rather funny — especially since she is hosting without even knowing it, since she lost her phone in the toilet months before.

We would expect Kate to revisit some of her better sketches, just as we also are hoping to see a few cameos from some of her co-stars. It would be fun to see Strong or Bryant again; there’s less of a need to see Davidson, mostly because of the fact that he already hosted this season. It’s just clear that all of them love studio 8H and being a part of the show. McKinnon has even said that being a part of SNL is all she ever wanted for most of her life. With that in mind, we’re sure it is somewhat of a challenge figuring out what she wants to do next.

