Saturday Night Live: Julia Stiles returns for ‘Save the Last Dance’

Out of all the surprise cameos that could happen on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode, Julia Stiles was not on our list.

Remember when Save the Last Dance came out, and everyone thought that she was going to be a huge star for several years? She has gone on to do a lot of other great things, but this movie, arguably a cult classic, stands out for a lot of people over the past couple of decades.

At first, it seemed like what we were getting on Weekend Update tonight was a pretty standard and silly parody of the aforementioned movie featuring Chloe Fineman trying to mimic the ballet / hip-hop hybrid dance that Stiles’ character used in the film. That didn’t happen. Instead, we then actually saw Stiles turn up! The round of applause Julia received here has to be the biggest that we’ve seen anyone get in a really long time, a testament to how much nostalgia there is for that movie and for her.

We honestly wish that there was a chance to see more of Julia beyond the thirty seconds or so we actually saw her dance. Still, good for her for being able to come out and have a little bit of fun in this environment. It can be intimidating! Also, the audience tonight had mixed reactions to a number of different things tonight.

Now that we’ve said this, can anyone go ahead and cast Stiles in some sort of big-budget series? We honestly think that Lumen on Dexter was going to be a role that really led to a lot, but it turns out that we were in the vocal minority of people who really liked that character and the relationship that she had with Dexter Morgan.

