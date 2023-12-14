The Amazing Race 35 finale: Who won?

Who won The Amazing Race 35? Tonight’s finale on CBS featured Greg & John, Rob & Corey, and Joel & Garrett all squaring off to be the winner.

Before we even talk about the results here, though, can we just continue to praise the show for what they brought to the table here? This season has been really fun, whether it be thanks to the 90-minute episodes or the diversity of the cast. We do love that everyone also feels relatable at the same time, and you don’t need to have some prior understanding of someone’s reality TV career or social-media following in order to enjoy them.

Entering the final leg, it was clear that the setting was going to be Seattle. The only true question mark was whether or not the actual challenges would live up to the rest of the season. We’ve said this before, so it is hardly some controversial take at this point — finales on this show historically have been rather hit-or-miss. Some have proven to be rather fantastic, whereas others have left a lot to be desired. The moment that a team gets ahead sometimes, it can be hard for anything shocking to come after the fact.

So what happened tonight?

The good news for Joel & Garrett is that by the time they made it to the memory challenge, they had a little bit of a lead! However, Greg & John were on their way and they have exceptional memories.

As it turns out, they were so fantastic that they were able to overtake them! Greg & John were the winners of the leg, and Joel & Garrett have to deal with the struggle of realizing that they were so close to getting this right. They eventually figured it out in enough time to second place, but that didn’t really matter.

