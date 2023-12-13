The Amazing Race season 36 premiere date, what to expect

Following the big finale today on CBS, what more can we say about The Amazing Race season 36? When will the show premiere? Within this article, let’s just say that we have answers to a lot of the questions you may have!

First and foremost, let’s start off by saying this — not only is there another season coming, but it actually filmed many months ago! This is one of those shows where CBS loves to have at their disposal whenever they need it. With this in mind, we would not be shocked if there is a renewal for a season 37 or even a season 38 at some point in the relatively near future. (Does anyone else think that this show could do a “Winners at War” season if they make it to season 40? It makes at least some sense.)

Anyhow, the premiere date for The Amazing Race 36 is set for Wednesday, March 13, and once again the plan is to stick with these 90-minute installments. Since this worked so well for Survivor and it this fall, why not keep that going? Our hope moving forward, of course, is that we’ll continue to see some inventive challenges. Also, that we have another cast that is built up almost entirely of relatable teams that are similar to what we saw this time around.

Also, wouldn’t it be nice to see some new countries again? A big part of the fun of season 35 came courtesy of getting a chance to see Slovenia for the first time on the show, and we’re sure that there are at least some opportunities to see at least a few new and interesting places as we move forward. (Also, when you get to new places, come up with challenges that represent the culture!)

