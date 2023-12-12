All American season 6 premiere date news: Where is it at The CW?

Even as The CW continues to reveal premiere and return dates for a number of different shows, one is left in the dark: All American season 6. What is going on here?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that the bulk of the aforementioned shows have premiere dates that are either in January or February. This means to us that we are probably waiting until March, and in our mind, we have a pretty clear sense as to what is going on here.

Should we break it down further? Well, let’s just say this: The idea here is that football drama will get a little bit of extra time to film following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Also, we tend to think that The CW is going to plan to air most of the season without any big interruptions in the middle, mostly in order to ensure that there is proper momentum at the heart of this story. That is something that does tend to matter a lot with a show like this that is very serialized and, hopefully, will be worth the wait.

While we know that All American is one of the most popular shows that the network has, we still have our concerns about the long-term future here. Just remember for a moment that the powers-that-be are very much concerned about cost concerns, and this is a different ownership group than the one that first ordered this series. Our advice, at least for now, is to spread the word about the show leading into the premiere. It has a huge streaming audience, but will some of those people be convinced to watch live?

For now, let’s just hope that the new season will live up to the hype, plus everything we have seen before.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on All American, including a few more thoughts about the future

What do you most want to see moving into All American season 6 over at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







