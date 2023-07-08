All American season 6 spoilers: Are big changes ahead?

While we wait for the eventual premiere of All American season 6, should you expect any sort of major changes on the horizon?

Well, let’s just say that we understand if there are any major concerns out there. Just think about it like this — we’ve recently learned that both All American: Homecoming and Superman & Lois are being forced to make some major changes leading up to their new seasons. What’s the reason behind that? Well, it is tied to some significant budget cuts that were needed in order to keep them on the air.

So does the flagship All American now find itself in a relatively similar position as we move forward? Well, for the time being, let’s just say that we’ve yet to hear anything. It is still possible that there could be a cast shake-up or some other cost-cutting venture, but nothing at the moment has been confirmed.

If there is a reason why there may not be big changes to the football drama, it is that it performs generally better than the other two aforementioned shows when it comes CW viewership versus cost, plus also its performance on digital and streaming. You can argue that All American is the biggest hit that the network has at the moment and there may be a reluctance to change much with it as a result. Or, if there are budget cuts, they may be hitting things that don’t necessarily involve the cast.

When will you be able to see new episodes?

That is the big question mark at this point due to the writers’ strike. At the moment, season 6 is still on the CW fall schedule, but the absolute earliest we could imagine it back is November. With that being said, don’t be shocked if it is pushed back to 2024. There is no clear indication the strike is about to be over.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

