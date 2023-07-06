Is Peyton Alex Smith leaving All American: Homecoming?

While we know that All American: Homecoming is going to be coming back for a season 3, there are apparently some changes being made behind the scenes.

According to a report from Deadline, cast members Peyton Alex Smith and Kelly Jenrette are not going to be returning to the CW drama as series regulars. The plan seems to be for the two of them to recur, so you will at least have a chance to see them appear in some form over the course of the story ahead. Meanwhile, Cory Hardrict and Rhoyle Ivy King are coming back as regulars, but with fewer episodes guaranteed. At the moment, the only four full-time series regulars seem to now be Geffri Maya alongside Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Mitchell Edwards.

So what is the reason for a lot of these changes? Well, it’s the same thing that is happening to another CW show in Superman & Lois — the network opted to bring them back, but with a significantly smaller budget attached. We know that they are trying to turn profits under their new regime, and there are some changes that are being made as a result of that.

From a creative standpoint, this is undoubtedly frustrating given that the writers now have to work to find a way to not include some of their more popular characters within significant chunks of the story. Of course, if these changes were not made, there is a pretty good chance that the spin-off would’ve been canceled. With that in mind, our prevailing emotion right now is one of simple frustration, as we understand why a lot of this happened but at the same time, wish that there was a different way to have all of it unfold.

Related – Get some more discussion right now on All American: Homecoming and the events of the season 2 finale

What do you think about some of these changes heading into All American: Homecoming season 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates coming down the road.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







