All American: Homecoming season 2 finale: Who did Simone text?

Going into tonight’s All American: Homecoming season 2 finale, we knew that there was going to be a pretty big cliffhanger. We say that knowing full well there is no official season 3 renewal at The CW but clearly, there’s at least still some hope.

So who did Simone text in the closing seconds? Who did she pick? We really wish that there was a clear answer to that, since it would absolutely make life so much easier. That closing scene is basically the writers daring the network to cancel the show since they will have a LOT of unhappy fans. How can you end the story like this for the main character?

Well, speaking to Deadline, co-showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll indicates that there was a reason why the story was ended in this way — they want you to be guessing for a while:

“The love triangle was absolutely built into the season. It’s the reason why we introduced Martin Bobb-Semple as Lando at the end of last season, to plant the seed for his character to come this season to really shake things up. He did it in such a great way and also you would never believe he wasn’t a part of the fabric of the show from the beginning … Truthfully, I would go back and forth about who she chose.”

So who is it going to be, Damon or Lando? Carroll did note that she absolutely knows the answer to the cliffhanger question, though there was a lot of debate out there in advance among some of the writers. The question mostly comes down to whether or not we’ll see it … but it definitely feels like no matter what, this is a chance to send the story in a bold and exciting new direction.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

