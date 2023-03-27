All American: Homecoming season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Are you interested in getting an All American: Homecoming season 3 renewal at The CW? Of course, we want it to happen! Yet, we also recognize that we are in a really bizarre era for network television, especially when it comes to this particular one.

Here is where things stand at present — even though the flagship All American got renewed already for a season 6, nothing can be officially said for the spin-off just yet. They are keeping their cards close to the vest, and are probably waiting to see more of the DVR and streaming numbers before they figure things out one way or another.

Are there reasons to bring this show back? Absolutely, starting with the fact that few other shows really replicate the HBCU experience like this one. Also, it has a devoted young following, and we do think there is still some room for growth here.

Unfortunately, the biggest obstacle that Homecoming could be running into is financial — The CW is really out to do whatever it can to generate more revenue under its new regime, and that does mean a lot of shows are going to get canceled. We have to prepare for just about anything. If the show does come back, a 13-15 episode order makes some sense based on the way in which this network is ordering things at the moment.

Just how long could we be waiting for more news?

Well, we’d say that you’ll be waiting for a little while. Technically, The CW does not have to announce anything until we get around to May, which is when their fall schedule is released. We do think it benefits them in order to push forward a little bit faster — that way, we can all prepare. Also, it would give Homecoming more time to find a new home in the event it is canceled.

Do you want to see an All American: Homecoming season 3 renewal at The CW down the road?

Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

