Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 12/12/23?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Will we be diving head-first into this world again alongside the spin-offs FBI: International and Most Wanted?

First things first, let’s start off here by doing what feels necessarily: Getting the bad news out of the way here. There is not going to be a new episode of any of these shows on the air for now, and we are going to be stuck waiting a while to learn more all about what’s next.

So how long are we going to be waiting? Well, based on what we know at the moment, the plan is to bring the show back in February. The idea is that we’re going to have a chance to see all three shows on the same night again, as momentum from one series to the next is pretty essential. All of them have already started to film and by virtue of that, you don’t have to worry about there being any substantial delays pending some last-minute surprise.

Will the long wait between new episodes impact the story greatly? Other than seeing new cast members coming on board and others leave, that’s about it. We do recognize that the purpose of the shows remain the same, though we are a little concerned about cost-cutting measures here and there and how that will impact the final product. That’s something that we’re going to be seeing on all TV, so it isn’t just exclusive to this show. It is something that we have to largely anticipate by and large across the board here, so we are more and less prepared. We have to be.

In general, though, we do have faith in the producers. They know rather well what these shows are, so why deviate all that much from it?

Related – Who is leaving FBI: International at some point over the upcoming season?

What are you most excited to see right now moving into the next part of the FBI franchise?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







