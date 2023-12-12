Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date still unclear; what gives?

If you are wondering at this point about the Superman & Lois season 4 premiere date at The CW, we more than understand. Today, the network unveiled another batch of air dates for some of their returning shows, but the Tyler Hoechlin series was nowhere to be seen. Let’s just say that at this point, we do still have a lot of questions about what is going on here.

So, where should we start here? Well, a good natural spot is by noting that this is the final season of the series, and there are going to be a number of changes to see from start to finish. A lot of the core cast is gone, though you are going to see a good bit more of Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor.

Based on what The CW has said at this point, it does appear as though the earliest this show is going to premiere is when we get around to March. That would still give the show plenty of time to air what it needs to before we get too far into the summer.

Obviously, there are a lot of other question marks beyond the premiere date and some of the other questions we’ve got about the cast. Is the series going to feel low-budget? Well, we do think that the creative team is going to do what it can to make a lot out of a little — and at this point, we would want nothing less from them. They just have to find a way to tell a story that feels action-packed at some points, but also really personal at others. The characters are really one of the things that Superman & Lois have done well from the very start, so why not keep that going?

Related – Get some further news on Superman & Lois right now, including more on some of the changes ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Superman & Lois season 4 over at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







