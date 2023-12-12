Big Brother Reindeer Games premiere ratings: A gift at all?

The first ratings have come in when it comes to Big Brother Reindeer Games on CBS — so how did it fare?

First things first, we should note that the numbers here were never going to be anywhere near as good as what we saw with the flagship show in the summer / fall. There were a lot of diehard fans who weren’t all that interested from the start in this show, so you weren’t going to get a lot of them checking this out — at least right away.

So what are we looking at here? Think in terms of a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.7 million total live + same-day viewers. The latter measurement was a significant drop-off from the audience that watched a primetime version of The Price Is Right the hour before. It also shed almost half of the audience from what we saw from season 25 on average.

These ratings are not exactly great but, at the same time, we don’t know how much more CBS expected. Also, it still doesn’t feel like a total flop. Other than designing the house and coaxing the players to come back, it’s not like there is some big financial commitment being made here. There are no live feeds, and this is not taking place for some significant stretch of time. Heck, the players are only competing for $100,000 at the end of this!

We’ll be back soon with more from episode 2 — which, by the way, does air on CBS tonight! There is not a lot of waiting that is being done here between the end of one chapter and the start of the next, as this is meant to be a brief little TV event to get us closer to Christmas.

