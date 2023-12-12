Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 spoilers: More via Perdita Weeks

Tomorrow night you’re going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 on NBC — want to learn more?

As so many people out there know, Perdita Weeks directed “Extracurricular Activities,” and this is going to be a chance for her to demonstrate a lot of different skills. There is going to be some comedy and drama, for sure, but all signs point to this also being an action-heavy story. We remember hearing some stuff about this back when it was first shooting!

So what did Weeks have to say about this particular story, and what stands out to her about it? Speaking to TV Insider, she passed along the following message:

“Honestly, I would’ve taken any episode … I just got really lucky. It was written also by my favorite writer that we had on the team, Katie Varney, and we got on really well. I knew that we would — [we’re a] similar age — and I really, really enjoyed working with her. It was Eric Guggenheim’s idea, I imagine, to pair us up. It was just really, really fun. It was actually quite collaborative because there was a large sequence in it, which we kind of devised together because we weren’t sure what was going to be available on the day that wasn’t on the page at the beginning. I’m really glad they gave me action.”

Of course, in addition to all the action, this episode also has the challenge of setting in motion some events that are going to be paying off later entering the finale. We are expecting potentially a few more milestones when it comes to Magnum and Higgins’ relationship, plus also even more character growth for TC, Rick, and others.

While there may not be a season 6 as of right now (we’re still crossing our fingers), all indications suggest that the door will be left open for one after the finale. Why not cross our fingers and hope for the best?

