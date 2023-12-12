Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 sneak peek: The big camping trip

As you do get yourselves set to check out Magnum PI season 5 episode 18 on NBC later this week, why not enjoy a larger sneak peek? Consider this one a reminder of all the big stuff that you will be seeing coming up, especially from the characters of Rick, TC, and Katsumoto.

We knew already that entering this episode (titled “Extracurricular Activities”) that Stephen Hill and Tim Kang’s characters will be on a camping trip with Cade and Dennis. Now, we’ve got a sneak peek that showcases further some valuable subject matter that will be discussed.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see the aforementioned preview, which reveals that Dennis is very much deep into planning for the future. Hearing about a lot of this gives TC some pause — should Cade be in an SAT class? He has good grades but at the same time, what happens beyond that? This is where Cade tells him that he isn’t quite sure that he even wants to go to college, and he doesn’t want to have a further discussion about it.

Is this really going to be the end of this discussion? Given what we know about Magnum PI at this point, we have a hard time thinking that this is really it. Of course, the question comes down to when and how Cade will be opening up; not only that, but what it could mean at the end of the day for his future. We hope that there is some closure for him this season; we know that TC will be there for him no matter what! The evolution of their relationship has been one of the many great subplots we’ve had a chance to see over the past couple of years, as it has given both of them more purpose and joy in their lives.

