Magnum PI season 5 spoilers: Perdita Weeks on finale ending

As many of you already know, the Magnum PI season 5 finale still does not have a formal air date over at NBC. For the time being, it is also being billed as the series finale. We know that there are still campaigns to see the show saved again, and we still hope that happens!

With that being said, though, we are at least happy that the finale is not going to end on some incomplete note, or leaving viewers off in a way where they are questioning what could have been.

Speaking to TVLine, Perdita Weeks (who directs Wednesday’s new episode) described the end of the finale as “bittersweet,” while also noting that the story “ended in a really great place…. I feel pleased for the characters.” This goes along with what we have heard from much of the rest of the cast and producers. After getting the rug pulled out from under them in season 4, the writers realized that it was best not to take too many chances moving into season 5. If this was going to be the end of the show, they wanted people to be happy … while still hoping for something more.

Also, we don’t think that Magnum PI tying up most loose ends this season lowers the odds of a season 6 at NBC or somewhere else. Remember that the decision to revive the show would be strictly a financial one — if there is a profitable advantage to bringing the series back for more, we’re sure it will be considered. The story itself won’t have much to do with things from a network point of view.

Just remember here that the best way you can help a potential revival happen is by continuing to watch live — if you do that, you never quite know what the future is going to hold!

What do you think we are going to actually see at the end of the Magnum PI season 5 finale?

