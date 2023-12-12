Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8 spoilers: What is complicated?

Tomorrow night on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8 — and things are going to get messy.

How much so? Well, for starters, remember the fact that you are going to see Raymond Lee and the rest of the cast in Egypt! It’s one thing for the story to be set there; it is another altogether that everyone actually flew to the other side of the world to make this happen. “Nomad” will feel authentic and interesting because of that.

Of course, the messiness within this episode has nothing to do with the location; rather, it is tied to the people who are involved. Some recently-revealed photos for this episode confirm that Eliza Taylor will be appearing as Hannah Carson again — if you are an eagle-eyed fan, you probably noticed her in the promo for this episode, as revealed last week. However, that went by so quickly that we’d more than understand if not everyone caught it.

What makes this story so interesting is that Ben will be spending a lot of time interacting with both Hannah as well as Addison at the same time. Basically, this means a former love interest, plus also a potential current one … who just so happens to also live in a different part of history. Hannah is not a time-traveler, so it’s hard to imagine there being much of a permanent future here.

Yet, there are absolutely still questions worth asking here. Why is Ben continuously leaping to spots where Hannah is? What is Ziggy trying to say? Also, is there still hope for Ben and Addison? Long-term we still think so, but there is absolutely a lot of story to be told leading up to that. “Nomad” is the last episode of the calendar year, so we are expecting something big.

