Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8: One big Ben question

As we prepare to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8, why not have a larger question about Ben Song? For the entirety of this series, we have seen Raymond Lee’s character jump from one time period to the next on an episode by episode basis. This is a huge part of the premise and moving into Wednesday, you will see that once more as Ben spends a little bit of time in Egypt in the past.

Now that we’ve said all of this, is there a chance for the NBC show to change its format moving forward? We wonder, mostly through the lens of whether or not we’re going to see the character actually stay put in a single place for more than an episode.

If there is one argument that we would make about it, it is due to the presence of Eliza Taylor as series regular. With the amount of air time that this likely dictates, we do tend to wonder at the moment if we could be in the same spot for a few episodes moving forward to ensure that Hannah plays an essential role. It may not be with this Egypt episode, but it sure could be moving into the home stretch of the season.

What’s an alternative to this? Having Ben make some tiny leaps through the end of the season in order to ensure that Hannah still has a major role in the story. This would not surprise us at all, and it really could come down to the main x-factor at the end of this story in Ziggy. There has to be a reason why Ben continues to encounter Hannah, right? You can say that some of it is fate, but another part of it may be science — unfortunately, it is not a science that anyone seems to understand.

