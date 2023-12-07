Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8 promo: Is Hannah back?

Last night NBC aired a first look at Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8, and it clearly looks different from many others we’ve seen.

Is there a great reason for that? Definitely, with the biggest one is that a good chunk of this story was actually shot in Egypt! That’s not something that a lot of series get a good chance to do. It does give this story another bit of authenticity and we do appreciate that.

Of course, beyond that we are also getting another period piece that seems to feature another appearance from Eliza Taylor as Hannah. If you watched the promo last night, then you may have seen a tiny glimpse of Ben kissing her. The two have this unlikely romance at this point that seems in some ways impossible — after all, they live in different times! Ben is always going to keep traveling, unless by some miracle he makes it home … but even then, it’s a totally different world.

Ultimately, we are curious mostly in just how far the show can take this story, especially since it remains unclear why he keeps colliding with her in the first place. We do think there’s something unintentional about what is going on here with Ziggy, especially now that you’ve got three different instances of them colliding.

The final thing to remember here is ultimately quite simple: This is going to be the last episode for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, you better hope that they deliver something big and with that, leave us talking and/or speculating for a rather long time moving forward. Also, let’s just hope that we get something closer to an exact return date for the remaining five episodes of the show in the near future.

