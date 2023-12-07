Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8 spoilers: What’s off in Egypt?

As we prepare to check out Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8 on NBC next week, doesn’t it feel like we are venturing towards something epic? At the end of tonight’s installment, you saw Ben Song leap from Salem straight off to Egypt, and we already know that there are some enormous things coming up for him there!

This upcoming episode is going to be the final one of the calendar year and beyond that, the last one for the foreseeable future. There are still five more episodes to come, but we may have to wait for a good while to see what the network wants to actually do with those. Our hope is that no matter where they are scheduled, they are given a good spot to shine and that there will be a chance at a season 3 after the fact!

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and share the full Quantum Leap season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

12/13/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : When Ben leaps as far as Egypt into an undercover CIA agent caught in a dangerous game of international espionage, he must move quickly to save a woman’s life. TV-PG

Is Hannah involved?

We certainly hope so! After all, Eliza Taylor is technically a series regular and yet, we’ve only seen her in a couple of episodes so far. We obviously hope that this changes in the immediate future, especially since there is clearly something to be explored here between her and Ben.

As a reminder, Hannah is not a time-traveler. With that in mind, it means that Raymond Lee’s character would have to visit her at a spot within the natural course of her life. We tend to think it would be after what we saw at Princeton, but that could easily change and for now, we’d say to go ahead and be prepared for that — and a whole lot more.

