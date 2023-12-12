NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 6 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to see the NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 6 return date? What about other news on the future?

Let’s just start things off by saying this: If you are curious for more news on what lies ahead, we’re happy to help you! First and foremost here, though, here’s the bad news: There is no new episode next week. There are no episodes, in fact, for the remainder of the year. Let’s just say that a good bit of patience is going to be getting from point A to point B.

Luckily, we don’t think that this hiatus is going to be too long, at least per some of our current estimates. Per The Futon Critic, the plan seems to be bringing the show back on Tuesday, January 9. From there, you will have new episodes until we get around to January 23. It’s true that this is only an eight-episode season, as crazy as that may seem. Why so short? Isn’t there potential to deliver so much more here? Sure, but you have to remember that back when this show first was greenlit, the only thing we knew was that this was a Paramount+ streaming show. There was no guarantee that it would air on CBS, and the eight-episode order was more about proof-of-concept than anything else.

Of course, our hope is that moving in the next week or two, we are going to get at least a little bit more news all about what lies ahead — anything to better set the stage, right?

As for a season 2…

Let’s just say that, at least for the time being, nothing is confirmed. However, at the same time we are cautiously optimistic that more will be coming.

