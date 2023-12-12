American Horror Story: Delicate spoilers; A Kim Kardashian reveal?

Have we actually gotten a big reveal for American Horror Story: Delicate courtesy of Kim Kardashian’s reality show? It is a crazy thing to think about and yet, it may actually be true — even if some of what the actress / reality star said may be pretty obvious to some people at this point.

After all, think about some of the people Kim’s character of Siobhan has spent some time with already this season, plus what happened at the end of episode 5. It feels pretty clear that there is something supernatural about her, right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

Well, on a recent installment of The Kardashians, Kim noted that she was really excited to play “a watch.” Hilariously, you can hear someone in the background trying to shush her after she says it! There’s been enough inferences and references to magic that this may have been obvious, but we do think it’s nice to note that she is a witch as opposed to some sort of demon, which we have also wondered about at various points in the past.

So what does Siobhan really want from Anna (Emma Roberts)? That is one of the big questions that still remains and we don’t have an answer to it at this point … even if it would be nice if we did! The only real takeaway that we have from the first five episodes is that this seems to be a lot about Anna’s baby and Siobhan making sure that she has it in some form … albeit under some of her own terms. Just like you would imagine, this is complicated — but then again, aren’t a number of things when it comes to this franchise? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to American Horror Story: Delicate right now, including a possible return date

What do you most want to see moving into the second part of American Horror Story: Delicate?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







