Bachelor in Paradise 9: Kat Izzo, John Henry Spurlock break up

Just days after it was revealed that Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock were still engaged and happy on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, we have bad news. The two have now split, making this the second time in the past few days that one of these couples reached the end of their relationship. This time around, it also means a broken engagement.

In a joint statement on Instagram, the two confirmed the news by sharing the following:

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation … While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”

So how did things turn around so quickly from what we saw on the finale last week? That’s a hard thing to really figure out but in the end, that is for them to discuss if they choose to.

With this breakup and the shocking end of Aven and Kylee’s relationship, this means that Eliza and Aaron B. are the only long-term couple from this season still together — and during the finale, it was mentioned that they were not on steady ground and were fighting to still make things work. Bachelor in Paradise often has a solid track record for getting couples to stay together, but this season’s cements further that relationships are not easy, especially if you live separate lives away from the show.

Hey, if nothing else, Brayden did end up with someone from Bachelor Nation — it just wasn’t one on this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

